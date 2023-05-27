Variety Bash finishes in Newcastle after raising more than a million dollars

The NSW Variety Bash will finish in Newcastle today after a week bashing through the countryside of regional NSW.

The event is Australia’s most successful and longest running charity motoring event raising money for the children’s charity, which supports kids who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.

The Bash is a celebration of twelve months fundraising to help kids. It’s also a chance for Bash entrants to see the funds they have raised at work in rural and regional areas with 300 mates, as well as delivering an additional economic boost to these areas through the purchase of food, fuel and accommodation by the Bash participants.

The bighearted convoy started the seven day 2,160km journey in Dubbo and traveled to Eugowra, Greenthorpe, Stockinbingal, Leeton, Conargo, Bunnaloo, Echuca, Lowesdale, Narrandera, Murrumburrah, Thirlmere, and St Marys before returning to Newcastle’s Foreshore for the Variety Family Fun Day, a special event where the public can welcome the Variety Bash cars back from their outback adventure, enjoy free live entertainment and for a small $5 cost, kids can enjoy unlimited amusement rides, face painting, petting zoo, fairy floss, balloon sculptures and plenty more.

The cars are expected to roll into Foreshore Park at 11am with the fun day on until 3pm today.

Margaret and David were on board the Flintstones car for the week-long journey and said they were told last night the official figure for what they raised was $1.35 million.

More details: https://www.facebook.com/varietymotoringnswact