Millions for cycling and walking paths in the Hunter

Several active transport projects across the Hunter have all received a share of almost $40 million to get the projects underway.

The Get NSW Active program received 523 applications from councils across the state with the new round of funding allocating money to 40 regional projects.

Upgrades include new footpaths, new cycleways and improved safety features that will encourage people to walk or cycle and help to relieve pressure on our roads and public transport networks, as well as being part of a healthy lifestyle for NSW communities.

The projects in the Hunter include:

$473,000 for the construction of a walking footpath at Henry Street, Belmont

$501,000 for the construction of a walking footpath at Pelican Street and Rawson Street, Swansea

$481,000 for the construction of a walking footpath at Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay

$40,000 for the design of a walking footpath on the Old Pacific Highway, Swansea

$351,774 for the construction of a walking footpath at Turtle Street, Denman

$650,400 for the design of a shared cycling path at Nelson Bay Road, Fern Bay

$83,680 for the construction of a shared cycling path at Acacia Circuit, Singleton

Minister for Regional Transport and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the projects will improve the way people walk and cycle around their communities and give them the option to leave the car at home.

“Half of this funding has been committed for projects in Regional or Outer Metro areas, which will provide a significant boost for each of these local areas.

“Communities across the state from Lismore to Wagga Wagga, will benefit from improved active transport infrastructure, encouraging everyone to try walking or riding as a healthy and enjoyable transport option.

“These projects will be a great investment in our regional towns and cities, connecting community centres and creating liveable neighbourhoods.”