Police are appealing for public assistance regarding a stash of work tools that were stolen at Bob’s Farm earlier this month.

At around 9.15pm on May 5th the thief, driving a white ute made of with $60,000 worth of tools

They were last seen leaving the Bob’s Farm area on Nelson Bay Road, heading towards Nelson Bay.

Authorities are keen to speak to anyone with information or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage which may help identify the car or its occupants.