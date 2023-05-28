Whales start their journey to warmer waters

As whales begin tracking north for warmer waters, local boaters are being reminded to take care out on waters off the coast.

Each year from June to November, the Hunter coastline comes alive as some 35,000 Humpbacks make their seasonal commute.

Marine Rescue says those on the water should be mindful of laws in place, which require a 100 metre buffer from whales and a 330 metre buffer from their calf.

Commissioner Alex Barell says ” if a whale does come near a vessel, it’s important boaters cut their engines and slow down to a safe speed”.