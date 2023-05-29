Another sporting field vandalised in Newcastle over the weekend

Another Newcastle sporting field has been damaged from people driving on its surface.

Hudson Park, the home of the Kotara Bears Rugby League Club, has been torn up, with deep tyre tracks and ruts discovered over the weekend.

It follows a spate of vandalism on nearby Federal Park at Wallsend which suffered its third attack in just six weeks the week before.

The incidents have prompted called for barriers to be installed at sporting fields across the city as well as an increase in night time police patrols.

Image: Kotara Bears.