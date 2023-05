One of Wollombi’s timber bridges won’t go under during future floods after a sizable upgrade.

The Yango Creek Road bridge replacement is now complete that included lifting the aging timber bridge and giving it increased clearance to stop it from over-topping.

Thanks to federal and state government funding, there’s also new road approaches, upgraded fencing, drainage, erosion control measures, pedestrian pathways, signage and lighting.

Image: Cessnock Council.