Homicide Detectives Try To ID Man In Investigation Into Davies-Scott Shooting At Heddon Greta

Homicide Squad detectives have released new CCTV images of a man, as investigations into a fatal shooting in the Hunter late last year ramp up.

About 10.50pm on December 27, 2022, emergency services rushed to Traders Way at Heddon Greta following reports a man had been shot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man; however, he died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 25-year-old Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott, known to many in the area as ‘Donnie’.

State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation under Strike Force Roslyn and have been told a number of people allegedly forced entry to the home before Mr Davies-Scott was shot.

The group then left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta shortly after the incident.

In February 2023, detectives seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo.

Today new CCTV has been released showing a male at a service station in Lambton who investigators believe can help with their inquiries.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, with dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white Nike logo, black shorts, baseball cap, a cross-body bag and white shoes.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman said police are leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to find those responsible.

“Our detectives are examining every piece of CCTV, looking at every clue, and following every lead. We will not stop until we have brought those responsible for Zac’s death to justice,” Det A/Supt Gorman said.

“Anyone who recognises this man – or has any information at all that could assist this investigation – is urged to come forward. We believe someone must know something, and no piece of information is too small,” Det A/Supt Gorman said.