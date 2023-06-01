Man dies in workplace accident at Kooragang

Investigations are continuing this morning after a man in his 60s died in a workplace accident near the Port of Newcastle yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Heron Road at Kooragang at about 3pm following reports a man has been seriously injured at a worksite.

The man, believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.

Newcastle City Police officers are investigating the accident and so is SafeWork NSW as the death occured at a worksite.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.