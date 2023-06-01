Council floats changes to Newcastle Art Gallery expansion

Newcastle Council will consider changes to its own development application for the redevelopment of the Newcastle Art Gallery.

Under the modified DA, an electronic sign would be installed on the corner of Queen and Darby Streets, modifications made to the internal layout, an extension to the atrium, as well as an extension of construction hours on Saturday’s from 8am to 1pm to 7am to 6pm.

Council says digital signing in a Heritage Conservation Area is not something it would normally support, however believes it is needed to suitably promote exhibitions.

The application says the signage would be static and minimalistic in order to respect the heritage surrounds of the gallery.

The $43.8 million project will double the space of the gallery and is set to be complete by mid next year.