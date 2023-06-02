Police trying to track down man who allegedly threatened another man with a weapon

Police are trying to track down who allegedly threatened a man with a firearm at Edgeworth yesterday.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers have been told that at about 10:45am, an unknown male rode a motorcycle to Etheridge Crescent, before allegedly threatening another man with a firearm.

As investigations continue to identify the armed man, police have released a description of the man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black hoodie with slim beige-coloured chino pants and white shoes and he was riding a dirt bike with an orange front and dark rear.

Police urge anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV, or information that might assist investigators, to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000