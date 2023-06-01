Gun, drugs and cash allegedly found in vehicle at Heddon Greta

A Dungog man has been denied bail after police allegedly caught him with a gun, drugs and cash in his car.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were patrolling Main Road at Heddon Greta at about 12:30pm on Tuesday, when they stopped a sedan for a vehicle search under a Firearms Prohibition Order.

The search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a firearm, $18,000 cash, 70g of methylamphetamine and 34 oxycodone tablets which were all seized.

A 25-year-old Dungog man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with 13 offences including four counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, acquire pistol-subject to firearms prohibition order, possess unauthorised pistol, not keep firearm safely-pistol and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

He first appeared before Cessnock Local Court yesterday where he was formally refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday 9 August 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.