Construction starts on biggest battery in the Southern Hemisphere

Construction started on Wednesday on the Waratah Super Battery that will fill holes in the electricity grid in times of need.

The battery, being built on the site of the old Lake Munmorah Power Station, has been designed to act as a “shock absorber” in the event of any sudden power outages with the capacity of at least 700 megawatts and a guaranteed usable energy storage capacity of at least 1400 megawatts per hour. Some capacity will also be released at off-peak times of the day for trading. These features will place further downward pressure on the cost to electricity users in NSW.

The NSW Government granted planning approval for the battery project in February this year.

Akaysha Energy has started the construction work on the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) this week after being appointed to do the job last year.

The battery is believed to be the largest committed battery project in the southern hemisphere and will be the most powerful battery in the world.