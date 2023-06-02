Man charged after fleeing scene of crash at Mayfield

A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident in Mayfield.

Police were notified of a two vehicle crash on Crebert Street on April 25 where one of the drivers failed to stop.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a man at Mayfield on Wednesday and charged him with several offences related to the crash, driving a stolen vehicle and being on the road while his license was disqualified.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court again on June 15.