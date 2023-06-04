Racecourse rip-up

Newcastle race course at Broadmeadow has been the latest sporting field to be vandalised by car hoons.

Chief executive officer Duane Dowell says the parking area of the course was ripped up by car drivers on Friday night.

He says the episode just demonstrates the continued behaviour of a small group that has no respect for anyone or anything .

Broadmeadow was less affected than other Newcastle sporting fields, but Mr Dowell says he really feels for the grounds keepers and volunteers at recently damaged sporting grounds who are the heart and soul of the community.