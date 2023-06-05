Police hunting man over outstanding warrants

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say people should not approach a man they’re searching for over alleged assault offences.

37-year-old Kirt Field is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault offences – police have made extensive inquiries into his whereabouts but they are yet to be able to locate him.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with the NSW registration DF81F1.

He is known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle, Bellbird, Kulnura, Dubbo, Cobar and Chain Valley Bay areas.

Anyone who sees Kirt Field or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.