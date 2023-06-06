Helen Cummings celebrates Kathleen Folbigg’s release from prison

Kathleen Folbigg, the Hunter woman who served 20 years in jail over the deaths of her four babies, has been pardoned and released after an enquiry decided there was reasonable doubt about her convictions. Kathleen Folbigg will have to wait for the final enquiry report to see if her case will be submitted to the court of criminal repeal, which will decide if her conviction should be quashed; if that happens, the 55-year-old may consider filing a compensation claim for her 20 years in prison.

Richard King spoke to Helen Cummings Newcastle who is a friend of Kathleen Folbigg who has been visiting her and corresponding with her and phoning her for the last ten years.

