Two Teens Injured Following Pursuit Ending In Crash On New England Highway At Muswellbrook

Two teenagers are lucky to be alive after allegedly leading police on a pursuit which ended in a serious crash at Muswellbrook on Friday afternoon.

Around midday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were chasing a Land Rover – that had been reported stolen – after it failed to stop along the New England Highway at Muswellbrook, even deploying road spikes at one stage.

However, the pursuit continued until the Land Rover collided with a semi-trailer around 12.30pm near Thomas Mitchell Drive.

The two occupants of the vehicle – a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male – are being treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics but are in stable conditions.

The driver of the truck – a 51-year-old man – was uninjured, and has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The incident has caused heavy traffic and the closure of the New England Highway in both directions.

Diversions are in place.

Northbound traffic from Singleton should take Putty Road, Golden Highway (Jerrys Plains Road), and Denman Road to Muswellbrook, while those headed southbound from Muswellbrook are being directed to travel via Denman Road, Golden Highway (Jerrys Plains Road), and Putty Road to Singleton.

Hunter Valley Police have advised that the highway will remain shut for several hours and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

It comes on the first day of major holiday traffic as people head away for the Kings Birthday long weekend.