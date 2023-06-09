Homicide Detectives Confirm Suspicious Circumstances In Hunter Man John Simpson’s Death

Police have today confirmed they suspect foul play in the death of Hunter man John Simpson.

Strike Force Blakely was established to investigate after the man’s body was found in a shallow grave on a rural property at Laguna on May 16 as part of desperate search efforts by specialist officers and the SES to locate him.

The 42-year-old had been missing for a month and was last seen alive driving on Great North Road, near where his body was later discovered.

A post-mortem examination was ordered to confirm the identity of the body and cause of death and has since been conducted.

2HD understands Mr Simpson sustained a gunshot wound.

As detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad and officers from Hunter Valley Police District ramp up their inquiries, anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.