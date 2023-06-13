Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage After Charlestown Square Carjacking

A manhunt failed to locate any suspects after a carjacking at Charlestown Square on Monday afternoon.

Police have been told an unknown male threatened three people before stealing their car from the shopping centre car park and driving off via the Patricia Avenue exit around 4pm.

There are reports the man had a weapon at the time of the incident which prompted a heavy emergency response.

Nearly a dozen police cars descended on the scene and officers conducted an extensive canvass of the surrounding area.

However, neither the vehicle or suspect could be located.

Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District have launched inquiries and are now appealing for dashcam footage as they try to track down the black Mazda 3 with NSW registration plates YBW00M.

Anyone who can assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.