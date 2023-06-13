McDonald Jones Stadium In Line For Digital Screen Upgrades

Newcastle Knights fans and event-goers are set to see every detail in high definition at McDonald Jones Stadium from 2024.

The NSW Government has announced plans to build two 160-square-metre LED screens that are up to twice the size of the existing screens at either end of the Broadmeadow venue.

There are a few hurdles to go before construction can start, with Newcastle Council to consider the development application.

But, the state government is confident it will pass allowing installation to start this November so the screens are operating by the time the 2024 NRL season kicks off.

McDonald Jones Stadium recently staked itself as a front-runner for hosting major stadium tours following the success of superstar Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road concerts. Pop icon P!nk is also slated to perform at the venue next February.

“We want big events in all NSW’s stadiums including in Newcastle and that means having the right infrastructure in place to host the widest variety of content,” Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said.

“Every event at McDonald Jones Stadium is a major catalyst to surrounding pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, supporting jobs and creating a culturally rich and vibrant local community.”

“McDonald Jones Stadium is the centre of sport and entertainment in the Hunter and I want to make sure it is ready to host everything from NRL and A-League to major events like an Australian Supercross Championships or a concert from international artist like P!nk.”

Minister for the Hunter and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said the digital screen upgrades will bring the stadium experience up to par with major venues in Sydney.

“With this important investment, the NSW Government is ensuring that the major events the people of the Hunter had to drive to Sydney for can now be held in their own back yard,” Mr Crakanthorp said.

“These new screens will completely change the in-stadium experience for local fans, but they will also help attract more major events to Newcastle which will mean less time on the M1 for them.”