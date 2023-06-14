Hunter AFL matches called following Greta bus tragedy

Hunter Central Coast AFL has made the decision to cancel this weekends matches as a mark of respect to those impacted by the bus crash at Greta on Sunday.

The Singleton Roosters were due to play against Maitland on Saturday but have tragically lost six of its members in the crash, including Nadine and Kyah McBride, Lynan and Andrew Scott, Tori Crowburn and Kane Symons, who are among the ten who have died.

In a statement, Hunter Central Coast AFL said all junior and senior games will be rescheduled, with the normal fixture to resume on June 24-25.

Additionally, AFL NSW/ACT, with support from clubs and administrators in AFL Hunter Central Coast and AFL South Coast, has decided to postpone the annual representative match between AFL Hunter Central Coast and AFL South Coast, which was scheduled for 1 July in Newcastle. Further consultation with clubs will be undertaken to determine a way forward for 2023 representative football.

The Sydney Swans will also be paying tribute in their match against Brisbane Lions on Friday by wearing black arm bands during the game.

Hunter Central Coast AFL is directing anyone who wants to support the victims of the bus tragedy to donate here.