Man charged after allegedly trying to hijack bus in Newcastle

A man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to hijack a bus in Newcastle earlier this week.

Police were called to a bus stop on Ring Road, within the University of Newcastle’s Callaghan Campus, at around 7pm on Monday, with reports the man – who was allegedly in possession of a knife – was attempting to take control of the bus.

The 34-year-old was eventually arrested by responding Officers and taken to Newcastle Police Station, before being transported to the John Hunter Hospital with a hand injury.

He was charged with four offences including aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle whilst armed with weapon, aggravated take/drive motor vehicle with person in it-armed with weapon, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

Police say no one else was injured during the incident.