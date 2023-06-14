Premier Opens New Greta Bus Tragedy Fund With $100k Donation

The NSW Government will donate $100,000 to a newly established fund to support the families of the Greta bus tragedy.

The fund will be co-managed by the state government and Rotary Australia, and will provide relief and support to survivors, victims, and their immediate families.

Premier Chris Minns will make the first donation from the Premier’s Discretionary Fund on taxpayers behalf to get the ball rolling.

“I’m sure everybody that lives in NSW would expect that the first donation would come from taxpayer dollars,” Mr Minns said.

He went on to explain that members of the public looking to contribute could do so as well.

“I know many people are looking at ways to support the families affected by this heartbreaking accident, and I encourage people to donate directly through the website – it’s the quickest way to get funds to those who need them most.”

It is hoped Rotary’s experience in managing funds of this nature in the past will enable the money to be collected and dispensed swiftly to those in need.

“Rotary is trusted, they are experienced when it comes to collecting donations at this scale and of course they’ll make sure it is donated in a timely way to the communities… and particularly the families that have been affected over the coming months,” Mr Minns said.

The state government will allow Rotary’s governance processes to determine where the donations are to be delivered, but the Premier was confident the funds would be used to help cover unexpected costs.

“We anticipate that the money will be used for funeral expenses as well as ongoing support for in particular… two children who are left without parents as a result of this terrible tragedy.”

President of the Rotary Club of Singleton Sunrise, Gerard McMillan said they would be rolling out the financial support as soon as possible.

“Governance issues have all got to be in line but we won’t be sitting on this money, it will be distributed… there will be certain guidelines set up so we can help as many people as we can.”

Earlier fundraising efforts by the Singleton Roosters AFL club managed to raise over $100,000 and the Premier said the club were now directing people to the new fund.

“I want to pay tribute to the Singleton Roosters…it’s an example of community spirit that a football club can set up that page in short order and distribute those funds to people who are really hurting,” Mr Minns said.

“They’ve capped that donation and are telling supporters to go to the NSW Government website or Rotoray Australia to make further donations.”

Those wishing to donate can do so on the Rotary website.