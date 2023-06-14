Wine Country Drive reopened as communities show their support

Wine Country Drive reopened in both directions at Greta just before 9pm last night following the horrific crash that left ten people dead on Sunday night.

The road was closed between the New England Highway and Bridge Street while police continued their investigations into the crash at 11:30pm on Sunday when a coach rolled at the roundabout killing ten and leaving 25 others injured.

One lane of Wine Country Drive remains closed near the site of the crash and there is a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour.

The Transport Management Centre is advising motorists to take extra care, and follow directions of emergency services and traffic controllers.

Meantime, NSW Premier Chris Minns will be in Singleton this morning with Hunter Valley Police District officers to give an update on the recovery process and additional support that will be made available.

NSW Police are expected to give an update on where floral tributes can be left and people can pay their respects at the crash site on Wine Country Drive.

Police said in a statement last night that “as part of plans to reopen the roads, police are working with transport and other agencies to ensure there will be safe pedestrian access to the site for the wider community to pay their respects in the coming days”.

Dozens of flowers have already been left at the corner of Tollbar Avenue near the crash site by loved ones, workmates and other members of the community including emergency services.

Dozens gathered at the Singleton Roosters AFL club last night to hold each other tight after they lost several members in the horrific bus crash at Greta.

It was one of two small vigils held in the town last night – the other was a prayer vigil held at the Singleton Baptist Church.

The Roosters AFL club has also set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for those impacted by the tragedy and so far it’s raised more than $108,000.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-singleton-roosters-bus-tragedy-fund