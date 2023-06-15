Empty boat found during search for missing Bolton Point man

An empty boat has been found during the search for a missing man Ashley McKellar, who was last reported to be launching a boat from Bolton Point on Wednesday morning.

A large scale land and sea search involving Marine Rescue, Police, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and PolAir has been underway since 7:30pm, after authorities were alerted to the 43-year-old’s disappearance.

Police say at about 11:30am on Thursday the Westpac Rescue Helicopter located a boat about 20 nautical miles off-shore in the search.

“The boat was inspected by officers attached to the police Marine Area Command and found to have no persons on board.

“A multi-agency search continues with resources from PolAir, Marine Area Command, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and Marine Rescue NSW,” A Police spokesperson said.

Ashley McKellar is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 185 centimetres tall, with a medium build and has short brown hair and wears dark-rimmed glasses.

His boat is a Telewater 4.8 metre aluminium runabout with registration plates VK844N and is believed to have launched it from the lake access at Bolton Point at about 10:30am on Wednesday.