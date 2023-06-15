Man Suffers Spinal Injuries In Truck Roll At Bypass Extension Worksite

One of the workers helping to construct the Newcastle Inner City Bypass Extension is in hospital following a workplace accident at the site overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Lookout Road and McCaffrey Drive at New Lambton Heights around 10pm to reports a truck had rolled, trapping the driver inside.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was eventually extricated by Police Rescue and Fire & Rescue NSW crews.

Paramedics quickly transported the patient down the road to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition suffering spinal injuries.

Safework NSW has launched an investigation.