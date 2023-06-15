Red Cross staying for as long as they’re needed while politicians pay their respects following Greta crash

The Red Cross has boots on the ground in the Hunter in the wake of Sunday’s deadly bus crash.

Counsellors are available for victims, families and community members at the Singleton Youth and Branxton Community Centers, the Singleton Roosters clubhouse at Rose Point Park and the memorial site on Wine Country Drive near the roundabout where the tragedy occurred.

Red Cross NSW State Director Kate Miranda says there are many ways people are coming to terms with the loss and a range of support is available.

“People are trying to make sense of it because it is so sudden and so unexpected and the grief is really far reaching right across the community and everyone experiences trauma differently so we’re trying to make sure there are different support services available.

“A collective trauma like this has really broad ranging implications and people will take years and years to recover.

“Red Cross will be on the ground for as long as the community finds our support valuable,” said Kate.

The floral memorial at the end of Wine Country Drive near the crash site is growing by the hour.

Loved ones, emergency services, politicians and community members are among those who have been laying flowers at the site of the horrific bus crash that took the lives of ten people and left many more injured.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park was among those who came to show his respects yesterday and says he wanted to ensure the community knew the government was going to be with them for the long run.

“I just want to thank those who have done and will do that over the days and weeks ahead. This community is going to need it for a long time, a really long time.

“I wanted them to know that we are going to be with them when cameras and the lights and sirens go, this community is going to need a fair amount of support and wrap their arms around them which is what I’m going to make sure we’re doing and continue to do.”

Nine people remain in hospital continuing to receive treatment both here in Newcastle and in Sydney.

Hunter New England Health have confirmed six patients are in a stable condition in the John Hunter Hospital with one discharged this morning.

A further two patients are in a stable condition at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Health authorities added that a number of patients have been treated and discharged over the last couple of days.

Assistance and resources if you need them: