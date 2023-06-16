Man tragically killed in car accident at Pelican

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Pelican on Friday morning.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene on Soldiers Road at about 10:30am with reports a hatchback had left the roadway and crashed into bushland.

Tragically, police have confirmed the driver – a man believed to be in his 90s – was treated by paramedics, however he died at the scene.

Soldiers Road has been closed since the incident as investigations surrounding the crash are undertaken.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.