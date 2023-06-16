100,000 cubic metres of sand to be dumped at Stockton

Stockton Beach will finally be getting a welcome dumping of sand later this year, as part of efforts to fix the notorious stretch of coastline.

The Stockton Beach Taskforce met yesterday, with Chair of the Taskforce and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty as well as Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, announcing the first 100,000 cubic metres of sand which will be sourced from shipping channels within Newcastle Harbour and distributed at Stockton.

NSW Public Works – which is managing the project – had identified a site in the navigation channel beyond the break wall entrance which could be accessed within the existing Port of Newcastle dredging approvals.

It’s part of the $6.2 million project to fix the erosion at Stockton Beach, but this first dumping of sand will only be the start with Newcastle Council suggesting 146,000 cubic metres will be needed each and every year.

Tenders for dredging and sand placement closed this month and submissions are currently being reviewed. A contract is expected to be awarded in September, with works to commence on moving and redistributing about 40 Olympic swimming pools of sand after the necessary approvals for sand placement are secured.

Tim Crakanthorp, also the Minister for the Hunter, welcomed Minister Moriarty and the action being taken by the NSW Government.

“I’d like to thank Minister Moriarty for taking the reins and listening to the concerns of the Stockton community,

“Labor committed to getting the Taskforce meeting again and today, after stalling under the former government, that commences.

“There’s been a lot of work happening over the last couple of months and we are getting closer to having sand back on Stockton Beach.”

NSW Public Works continues to work with the City of Newcastle and Port of Newcastle to coordinate the necessary approvals while investigations into longer term solutions continue.