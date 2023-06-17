Marine Rescue NSW volunteers stood down from search for missing man

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers were stood down yesterday afternoon from the search for a man missing at Bolton Point.

Emergency services have been scouring the coastline for 43-year-old Ashley McKellar who didn’t return home after launching his runabout on Wednesday morning.

His boat was found by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on Thursday, about 20 nautical miles off the coastline, but there was no sign of Mr McKellar,

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers were stood down from the search yesterday afternoon returning to their bases at 4pm.

Water police are expected to continue patrolling the area at Lake Macquarie today with assistance from Lake Macquarie Police District officers.