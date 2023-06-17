Knights ready to put on performance for community with last minute changes

The Newcastle Knights will be playing for more than points or pride today in their NRL match against the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle and the tricolours will don black armbands and there’ll be a minutes silence before the 3pm kick off for the victims of the Greta bus crash.

The players have also decided to auction off some memorabilia over the next week, with the proceeds going to the families of those affected.

“Our town and our community is hurting, and the players aren’t immune from that. We’ve also spoken about that for 80 minutes we can hopefully change a little bit of a feeling for a short time by putting in a good performance for our community,” said Head Coach Adam O’Brien.

The Coach has made some last minute changes to the starting line up ahead of today’s game.

Daniel Saifiti had experienced discomfort in his sternum since last week’s loss to Brisbane, so Adam O’Brien has decided to replace him with his brother Jacob so he can rest.

Brodie Jones has also been moved from the bench to the interchange.