Police Release New CCTV Of Mayfield Hold Up

Investigations are ramping up into an armed hold up at an antique shop in Mayfield last month.

CCTV has been released which depicts a man threatening a female employee of the Maitland Road business with a gun and a machete around 4.45pm on May 18.

The man allegedly fled with cash and jewellery, while the staff member escaped physical injury and called police.

A crime scene was established and examined by forensic specialists.

As inquiries continue, officers are trying to identify the man in the security tape.

He is described as 180cm tall with a solid build, and was wearing blue overalls, a fluorescent yellow vest and a black, full-faced motorbike helmet as well as black and yellow gloves at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

