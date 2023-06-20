Merewether Pub severely damaged by fire

A Merewether Pub has gone up in flames on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Burwood Inn on Berner Street just before 10am with reports of the blaze.

When they arrived Fire and Rescue NSW say they were confronted with flames billowing from the downstairs kitchen, restaurant and back area.

Inspector Guy Lightfoot from Fire and Rescue NSW says it prompted a heavy response.

“Nine fire trucks attended and upon arrival fire crews entered the structure and made an offensive attack on the fire and gained control.

“The prompt fire attack contained the blaze to the kitchen and restaurant area and saved the hotel.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause,” Inspt Lightfoot said.

Two people managed to self evacuate and there were no reports of any injuries.