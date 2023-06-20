Two charged over alleged shooting at Gatehead earlier this year

Police have charged two people after a shooting at Gateshead in May that left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Emergency services were called to Flame Street just after 4am on May 18 after reports shots had been fired. When police arrived on scene with NSW Ambulance paramedics, they found a 41-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers were told the man and his family were asleep at the home when they were woken by two loud noises. The man went to investigate the noise and that’s when he was injured by a projectile that entered through the front window.

Lake Macquarie Police District detectives have been investigating and with the assistance of specialist police, yesterday at about 8:45am, they executed a search warrant at a home on the Pacific Highway at Doyalson North.

During the search, police seized a car, clothing, and electronic devices relevant to the investigation, which will undergo further examination. A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Wyong Police Station.

Later the same morning, a 45-year-old woman was arrested at Toronto Police Station.

The pair were charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempt special aggravated break, enter and commit serious indicatable offence inflict grievous bodily harm.

Both were refused bail, with the woman appearing before Toronto Local Court yesterday and the man due to appear before Wyong Local Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.