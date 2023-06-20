Wellbeing centre at Branxton closed, Singleton hours cut back in aftermath of Greta bus tragedy

The wellbeing centres that have been operating in Singleton and Branxton in the aftermath of the Greta bus tragedy have either closed or scaled back their hours.

The Branxton Community Hall has closed completely, but the Singleton Youth Venue will be operating as a Community Support Drop-In Centre next Monday June 26 and the following Monday on July 3 – senior mental health clinicians will be available to anyone who would like to drop in for a chat.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said while Branxton is closed and the hours at Singleton have been scaled back, should demand warrant it the centres will re-open.

“Having those supports straight on the ground really fast is really important because you’ve got to have a community that feels supported by those professional services.

“For those people who need more than their family, their friends, their colleagues, they just need that extra professional help so going on into the future we will organise days where people can come and sit down and get that professional help but for now we’re moving into the next stage of how we support the community.”

For anyone who is struggling, you can call the below helplines for support and advice:

· Lifeline 13 11 14 · Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 · Beyond Blue 1300 224636.