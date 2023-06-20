Woman charged over unauthorised protest at Kooragang

A woman will face court today, charged after she dangled herself from a pole over the railway line at Kooragang.

The 22-year-old took part in an unauthorised protest yesterday on the railway line on Wagtail Way that police were alerted to just after 7am.

Newcastle City Police District officers attended, and with assistance from Police Rescue, the woman was removed safely from the structure and arrested about 10.40am.

The 22-year-old was taken to Waratah Police Station, where she was charged with cause obstruction to railway locomotive and enter inclosed lands give rise to serious risk to safety.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

There were other people at the protest as well from climate activist group Blockade Australia, investigations into the incident continue.