Calls for reforms to responsible service of alcohol courses to be debated

The push led in Newcastle to mandate training for nightclub staff on drink spiking will be heard in state parliament this week.

A petition started in late 2022 by local not-for-profit organisation “What Were You Wearing” garnered the required 20-thousand signatures last month to trigger a debate in the NSW legislative assembly.

They are calling for the responsible service of alcohol course to be reformed to include training for security and bartenders at nightclubs on drink-spiking and sexual violence prevention, along with the skills needed to help patrons in the event of an incident.

On Thursday, the local advocates will travel to Macquarie street where Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp will debate the petition on their behalf.