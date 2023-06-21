Climate protesters continue to disrupt Hunter rail line

Climate activists are continuing to disrupt the Hunter’s coal industry as part of a co-ordinated protest this week.

A woman is in custody after she was arrested for gluing herself to the railing of a coal loader last night.

Police were called to Cormorant Road in Newcastle at about 8:30pm following reports the woman had scaled a coal loader and glued herself to a railing.

Newcastle City Police District officers attended, and with assistance from Police Rescue, the woman was removed safely from the structure and arrested about an hour later.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station, where she was charged with enter/remain on etc major facility cause damage to facility, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands serious safety risk.

The 18-year-old from Canberra was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court later today.

Investigations into that incident are continuing.

Meantime, a 22-year-old male is causing problems in the Hunter Valley, he’s suspended over a railway line at Branxton meaning train movements are haulted there too.

Police are yet to bring him down.

As a result of that protest, no trains are running between Scone and Maitland on the Hunter Line and at this stage there are no replacement buses available.

Passengers should make alternative transport arrangements and plenty of extra travel time.

Trains continue to run between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland and Dungog.