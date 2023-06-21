Community rugby league games called off this weekend to show support for loved ones of Ants player

Sporting groups in the Hunter are still in shock after losing several Singleton Roosters AFL players in the Greta bus tragedy and now an Aberglasslyn Ants player, so more games have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect.
The Ants lost a men’s tackle player, aged in his 20s, on Sunday – he died in the John Hunter Hospital after an incident during a game on Saturday at Fingal Bay that saw him suffer fatal injuries.
The Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League board met last night and decided that all of the games would be called off this weekend as a mark of respect and sign of support and unity.
The board said they need to give their “players, support staff personnel, committee members and all those affected their own space to deal with this tragic loss”.
A Go Fund Me page has also been set up by the rugby league club to support the loved ones of the Ants player.