Community rugby league games called off this weekend to show support for loved ones of Ants player

Sporting groups in the Hunter are still in shock after losing several Singleton Roosters AFL players in the Greta bus tragedy and now an Aberglasslyn Ants player, so more games have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect.

The Ants lost a men’s tackle player, aged in his 20s, on Sunday – he died in the John Hunter Hospital after an incident during a game on Saturday at Fingal Bay that saw him suffer fatal injuries.

The Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League board met last night and decided that all of the games would be called off this weekend as a mark of respect and sign of support and unity.

The board said they need to give their “players, support staff personnel, committee members and all those affected their own space to deal with this tragic loss”.

“We will communicate further regarding Round 9 and how our clubs might choose to support the family of the player and the Aberglasslyn RLFC when details are finalised.

“Please reach out if you would like support and continue to check in with your communities and players as we all deal with this heartbreaking situation. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you all at this time.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up by the rugby league club to support the loved ones of the Ants player.