Man Wanted For Questioning Over Theft From Bonnells Bay Supermarket

Investigations are ramping up after grocery shoppers crash tackled a suspected thief at a Lake Macquarie supermarket earlier this month.

According to police several items were taken from a store at Bonnells Bay shopping centre on June 6, during which witnesses attempted to stop a man from fleeing in an older model black Subaru.

As inquiries continue, images of a man officers want to question about the incident have now been released.

The man appears Caucasian and of solid build in the photos and was wearing a navy jumper with light grey hood, tan-coloured pants, work boots, and a black face covering.

Anyone who can help identify the man or who has information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.