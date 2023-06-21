Police targeting thief who stole cash from three Hunter businesses

Investigations are ramping up after a spree of break and enters across the Hunter this month.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with as they investigate three break and enters they believe might be linked.

The first incident was on Monday 5 June at about 2:30am when a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Thomas Coke Drive at Thornton and stole a cash box.

Just over a week later on June 13, a fast food joint in the Rutherford Mall was broken into at about 1am when a man allegedly stole cash, and the following night just before midnight police were told a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Main Road and Callan Street, Edgeworth, and stole a cash box.