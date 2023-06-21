News

Police targeting thief who stole cash from three Hunter businesses

Investigations are ramping up after a spree of break and enters across the Hunter this month. 

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with as they investigate three break and enters they believe might be linked.

The first incident was on Monday 5 June at about 2:30am when a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Thomas Coke Drive at Thornton and stole a cash box.

Just over a week later on June 13, a fast food joint in the Rutherford Mall was broken into at about 1am when a man allegedly stole cash, and the following night just before midnight police were told a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Main Road and Callan Street, Edgeworth, and stole a cash box.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding each incident with initial inquiries suggesting they may be linked.
 
As inquiries continue, detectives have released images of a man who may be able assist with the investigation.
 
That man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, wearing a white face mask, black and white hooded jumper with writing down both sides, gloves, grey shorts and white sneakers.
 
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
