Plans ticked off for Rafferty’s Resort redevelopment

Iris Capital, the company behind the Newastle East End redevelopment, has been given the tick of approval to redevelop one of its resorts on the shores of Lake Macquarie

The development application submitted in July last year, sought to demolish the existing conference and retail buildings and replace it with eight new two-storey villas, parking and landscaping, coming with a price tag of almost $5 million

Now that the DA was signed off by Council this week, the focus will now turn to the next stages, with Iris planning to further revamp the resort with a new tavern, function centre and eight-storey, 144 room hotel.