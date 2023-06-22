Fire engulfs two-storey home at Nelson Bay

Multiple fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire at Nelson Bay yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a fire on Galoola Drive at about 2:30pm after multiple Triple Zero calls about a house alight.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews were also called in to assist in the fire that had engulfed the two-storey house and threatened neighbouring properties.

It took about six hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters stayed on scene overnight to keep an eye on the house in case of any flare ups.

No residents were injured and investigations will continue this morning into the cause.