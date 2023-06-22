Adamstown’s St Pius X New Name Revealed

The Catholic Diocese of Maitland and Newcastle has revealed what is likely to be St Piux X High School’s new name.

Following input from both the school and wider community, it has been proposed the name be changed to Trinity Catholic College.

The school would be re-branded when the Adamstown campus expands to cater for year 11 and 12 students in 2025.

A name change was suggested back in February with the expansion presenting an opportunity for the school to forge a new identity.

“In the absence of a unique charism, it is recommended that St Pius X discern the potential of a new charism and cultural identity,” the Diocese said in a statement earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Diocese Trustees confirmed they had selected the new name candidate based on its unifying characteristics.

“The name Trinity Catholic College is a powerful reminder that we believe in one God, who eternally exists as three distinct Persons — the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

The proposal is currently on public exhibition with the school community and locals able to provide comment via email for 30 days.

Feedback should be sent to consultation@mn.catholic.edu.au.

The public exhibition period will close on July 21, ahead of what is anticipated to be the final regulatory confirmation of the name change.

“The Diocese and school thank everyone who contributed to the discussion, shared their views on the names proposed and offered alternatives”

“We recognise our school and wider community is invested in a new school name and we continue to welcome your feedback.”