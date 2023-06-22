Singleton Council to be 100 per cent run by renewables by 2030

Singleton has pledged to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

Councillors endorsed the Singleton Emissions Reduction Action Plan (ERAP) at this week’s meeting, which also included a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

An aspirational interim goal for emissions has been set at 65 per cent by 2030.

The plan was developed over a six-month period and involved employee and community consultation, energy audits of Council’s biggest energy-using facilities, data analysis and modelling.

Council’s General Manager Jason Linnane said the Emissions Reduction Action Plan was a roadmap for how Council could reduce its operational greenhouse emissions.

“Council is leading by example to take decisive and responsible action on climate change, and this Emissions Reduction Plan is our commitment to the sustainability of our own organisation, as well as the facilities and services that Council delivers now and over the long term to protect the future prosperity of our people, economy and environment from climate change.

“And we’re already well on our way — our organisation’s efforts to minimise consumption has seen us reduce our electricity usage by 31 per cent, corresponding to a 29 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

“But it doesn’t end there. We’re committed as an organisation to put sustainability at the forefront of everything we do, meaning our focus is not only on ensuring the quality of life and creating community for the people of Singleton now, but for generations to come.”

The targets are for Council’s operational emissions, not community emissions.