Climate activists arrested after disrupting the Hunter’s rail line for the fourth consecutive day

Police have arrested the woman and teenager who climbed on top of a coal train on the Hunter line at Singleton this morning.

The climate activists forced the train to stop just after 6am when they climbed on top of it.

Hunter Valley Police District officers with Police Rescue removed the 16-year-old girl and the 64-year-old woman at about 11am.

They were both arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station where they are assisting officers with their inquiries.

As of 11:30am, buses were still replacing trains between Maitland and Scone in both directions.

It’s the fourth consecutive day protesters have disrupted the rail line in the Hunter, after protesters were arrested in two locations in Newcastle and Branxton yesterday.

The 22-year-old man who suspended himself over the tracks near Branxton Railway Station yesterday was granted bail in court yesterday after being charged for hanging over the railway line for five hours before police safely removed him.

He will face Singleton Local Court next month.

That followed a similar incident where a woman glued herself to a coal loader on Kooragang Island late on Tuesday night, before she was also taken into custody.