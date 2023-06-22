Search On For Source Of Broadmeadow Gas Leak

A gas leak at Broadmeadow this morning prompted the evacuation of a nearby school as authorities search for the source.

The first calls came in at 8.22am with Fire and Rescue NSW crews arriving on the scene a short time later, immediately identifying the strong smell of gas.

Technicians from utility company Jemena are also responding.

As of 10 o’clock, efforts were still underway to track down the origin of the leak.

Hundreds of students from the nearby Hunter School of the Performing Arts have been evacuated as a precaution and neighbouring businesses and homes have also been notified.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for some time as they continue their investigations.