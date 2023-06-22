Fifth person charged over Gateshead shooting

A fifth man has been charged over a shooting at Lake Macquarie that left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police have been investigating an incident from May 18 when they were called to a home on Flame Street at Gateshead after reports shots had been fired.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers attended with NSW Ambulance paramedics who treated a 41-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police were told the man and his family were asleep when they were awoken by loud noises and a projectile entered the front window.

Detectives established Strike Force Rathmell to investigate and have so far charged three men – aged 38, 23, and 21 – and a 45-year-old woman who remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, a 23-year-old man was arrested at Newcastle Police Station yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Paper Street at Gateshead where investigators located a firearm that was seized to undergo forensic examination.

The man was charged with discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm, attempt special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indict offence-inflict grievous bodily harm, and possess unauthorised firearm.

He was formally refused bail in Newcastle Local Court yesterday and will appear before the same court in August.

Investigations under Strike Force Rathmell are ongoing.