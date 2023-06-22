Pair arrested over Singleton protest, which brought trains to a standstill

A woman and a teenager who climbed on top of a coal train on the Hunter Line at Singleton on Thursday have now been charged.

The Blockade Australia activists forced the train to stop just after 6am, causing another morning of delays to the network.

Hunter Valley officers with police rescue removed the 16-year-old girl and the 64-year-old woman at about 11am.

They were both arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station, where they were both charged with related offences.

The woman was refused bail to re-appear before magistrate at Singleton Local Court on Friday, while the teenager was granted bail to appear in Children’s Court next month.

It’s the fourth consecutive day protesters have disrupted the rail line in the Hunter, with protesters arrested for taking similar action in two locations in Newcastle and in Branxton this week.