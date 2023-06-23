Knights NRLW players shine in Sky Blues Origin victory

A penalty try in the final minute handed the Sky Blues an 18-14 victory over the Maroons in last night’s Women’s State of Origin Game Two.

NSW were down 14-12 with 25 seconds left and were awarded a penalty try after Shenae Ciesiolka led with her foot preventing Knights NRLW player Yasmin Clydsdale from scoring.

Fellow Knight Jesse Southwell converted to give her side a four-point lead – in the madness of the final 30 seconds, Romy Teitzel was also penalised for a hip drop tackle on Clydsdale.

Despite winning last night, Queensland took out the women’s Origin series after scoring more points across the two games than NSW.

Coach Kylie Hilder said there are definitely mixed feelings about the outcome.

“We’re really confused with how to feel at the moment to be honest. Yes we just won a game of Origin in Queensland which is a massive thing and it was such a battle and such a great game, but you still feel so defeated because you’ve lost a two-game series by four points.

The Newcastle Knights NRLW players shone in last night’s game.

Jesse Southwell scored two penalty goals for the side plus her conversion at the end while Tamika Upton has been praised for her game for Queensland, scoring a try and making a number of vital one-on-one tackles in the first half when the game was still in the balance.

Yasmin Clydsdale scored the final try for the side and gave the Sky Blues four points towards their total.

The NRLW season kicks off on July 22.